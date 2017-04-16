Several rain chances for the work week

WARM AND BREEZY START: Temperatures cool down into the mid-to-upper 50s Monday morning. The breeze out of the WNW gusts to 25mph during an otherwise mostly sunny day. The breeze dies down for Tuesday with a lot of sunshine, starting the day off cooler in the 40s and reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

More rain chances starting Wednesday.

SHOWER CHANCES STICK AROUND: Shower chances return by midweek, keeping temperatures cool for Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and light southerly winds. Southerly winds warm Thursday and Friday up into the 70s with off-and-on shower chances all the way from Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperatures cool and then warm by the end of the week.

COOLER TOWARDS THE WEEKEND: Once the showers clear, winds shift to out of the north by overnight Friday into Saturday morning and become breezy again, gusting to 25mph. Temperatures cool into the low-to-mid 60s for next weekend with more shower chances next Sunday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long