Several rain chances for the work week

WARM AND BREEZY START: Temperatures cool down into the mid-to-upper 50s Monday morning. The breeze out of the WNW gusts to 25mph during an otherwise mostly sunny day. The breeze dies down for Tuesday with a lot of sunshine, starting the day off cooler in the 40s and reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

SHOWER CHANCES STICK AROUND: Shower chances return by midweek, keeping temperatures cool for Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and light southerly winds. Southerly winds warm Thursday and Friday up into the 70s with off-and-on shower chances all the way from Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning with lows in the mid 50s.

COOLER TOWARDS THE WEEKEND: Once the showers clear, winds shift to out of the north by overnight Friday into Saturday morning and become breezy again, gusting to 25mph. Temperatures cool into the low-to-mid 60s for next weekend with more shower chances next Sunday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long