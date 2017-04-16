Strasburg Railroad offers families an Easter-themed ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Children and parents climbed aboard the Strasburg Railroad on Sunday, as it steamed up the train tracks for an Easter-themed ride through Lancaster County.

The train typically serves as a 175-year-old rolling history museum, but this weekend's ride gave attendees a different kind of experience.

Kids had the chance to ride cranky cars, visit the Easter Bunny who hopped on board, they could also take pictures and participate in an Easter egg hunt afterwards, too.

"The Easter Bunny train is a long tradition of the Strasburg Railroad, it seems to be a popular thing for families to enjoy, and the egg hunt is of course new this year, but it really seems to be popular," said Steve Barrall, Station Master.

Barrall says he hopes the Easter egg hunt will make the train ride event a one-stop place where people can do something special with their kids on Easter every year.