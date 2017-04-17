× 3rd annual Harrisburg Beer Week benefits Harrisburg River Rescue

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 3rd annual Harrisburg Beer Week kicks off on Friday, April 21st benefiting Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services.

The 9 day event includes more than 200 beer events and several week-long specials.

This year, there are a number of new events and fundraisers including an exclusive, online-only raffle with big prizes and new locations for beer week events.

Harrisburg Beer Week runs from April 21-29th. For more information, click here.