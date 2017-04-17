× April 17 is last day to register to vote in May elections

PENNSYLVANIA– Today, April 17, is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming May elections.

Applications can be submitted in these ways:

On the state’s website

Delivered to your county voter registration office

By mail to your county voter registration office, postmarked by 04/17/2017

Click here to download a blank voter registration form If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information

Any questions you may have can be answered here.