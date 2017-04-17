China Day at the State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A celebration of culture Monday at the state Capitol building.

Five Chinese-American organizations from across Central Pennsylvania came together to host the inaugural China Day at the Capitol. Organizers say Central Pennsylvania has seen a recent increase in the Chinese population, making it important to expose local families to Chinese culture.

"They like the Chinese food, but we want to expand the opportunities so that they can see our culture, our dances, and the organizations that we brought to society," said Yijin Wert, the founder of Sunshine Dance Club.

Among the cultural facets on display at the Capitol, were exhibits of the Chinese language, calligraphy, and dance.