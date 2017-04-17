Convenient alcohol sales on May ballots in Adams, Cumberland, and York Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Monday, April 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the May municipal primary elections.

Some voters in Adams, Cumberland, and York Counties will get to vote on how convenient should it be to buy alcohol.

There are four referendums that focus on who can sell alcohol and where it can be purchased.

Two of those referendums will determine if shoppers will be able to buy it at their local grocery store.

Shoppers at a Camp Hill Giant Food Store in Cumberland County can find just about everything on their shopping list, except a six-pack of beer or a bottle of liquor.

Giant Food Stores spokesperson Samantha Krepps said "I think it's important for the customer, of a restaurant or a grocery store, and particularly here at Giant, to have a choice. When they're coming to shop, they can pick up beer and wine while they're shopping.

On May 16, 2017, voters in both Camp Hill in Cumberland County, and Shrewsbury Borough in York County, will have the choice to decide where they can shop for alcohol.

York County Elections director Nikki Suchanic said "basically what the question is: you're either going to be in favor of the borough being able to issue liquor licenses, or approach the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, for businesses to acquire liquor licenses."

Many shoppers told FOX 43 News they're all for it. Whether you're for or against beer and liquor sales at the grocery store, the polls are they only place to make your voice heard.

"We also have another liquor referendum question on the ballot for our East Hopewell Township voters as well. Their's is dealing with Pleasant Valley Golf Course, wants to get the approval to sell liquor," Suchanic said.

"If you want to change Camp Hill Borough, and if you want to change Shrewsbury Borough, allowing customers to shop at grocery stores and being able to pick up beer and wine, and also to enjoy beer or wine in restaurants, they should vote 'yes,'" Krepps said.

"Today is the deadline to make any changes or for new voters that need to register. Today is the deadline, if you're already registered, and you haven't moved since the last election or you don't need to update your name. Then you're fine. You just need to show up at the polls," Suchanic said.

Voters in Biglersville, Adams County also will get to vote on whether local businesses can sell alcohol.

Anyone who's hasn't already registered to vote, it's not too late.

Online registration may be completed up until midnight Monday, April 17.