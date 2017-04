× Crash on Interstate 83 closes left lanes in both directions, expected to cause heavy delays

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A crash is causing left lanes to be blocked on Interstate 83 in both directions.

The incident is at Union Deposit Road near Exit 48. A box truck reportedly overturned on the center divider.

Right now a tow truck is working to remove the truck that crashed into the median on I-83 @fox43 pic.twitter.com/H437XamhGF — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 17, 2017

The road is expected to be closed soon to help clear the wreckage.

This accident will cause heavy delays throughout the morning.