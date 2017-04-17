× DCED Assists with Creation of Northern York County Fire Rescue EMS in York County to Improve Community Safety

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin today announced the Citizens’ Hose Company #1 of Dillsburg and Franklintown and Community Fire Company in York County will merge operations into a single company to improve services and manage costs to taxpayers. The new organization was established through the department’s technical assistance and will be known as the Northern York County Fire Rescue EMS.

“Fire and emergency assistance is a vital and necessary service that the communities throughout Pennsylvania rely on every day,” Davin said. “Collaboration and consolidation of these services will not only control costs to the taxpayers but will ensure they remain a continued presence within the communities they serve.”

The newly formed Northern York County Fire Rescue EMS will result in a stronger and more efficient organization due to the consolidation of administrative and operational functions. The consolidated company will have approximately 50 active volunteer members operating out of two fire stations and will combine coverage areas to provide service to Dillsburg and Franklintown Boroughs, Carrol and Franklin Townships, and a portion of Washington Township.

“The new partnership will strengthen and improve emergency services in the region,” said Frank Wirth Jr., chairman of the merger committee. “The idea was proposed in early 2015 and has progressed at a steady pace. It is nice to see things working well and moving forward. The cooperation so far between the two fire companies is impressive. I have personally never seen us work so well together.”

The Governor’s Center for Local Government Services (GCLGS), housed within DCED, aided with the consolidation. GCLGS provides technical resources and assistance for companies considering merger, consolidation, regional efforts and also serves as a resource for local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow and enhance communities.

To learn more about consolidation and regionalization or other DCED programs, visit http://www.dced.pa.gov or call 1-866-466-3972.

SOURCE: DCED press release