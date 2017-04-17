× FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Today’s Job of the Day:

XPO Logistics

FORKLIFT JOB FAIR

Tuesday – April 18

10AM-2PM

420 Salem Church Road – Mechanicsburg

Bring along a copy of your resume

Questions ahead of time? Call 717-737-5001

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.