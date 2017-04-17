× Homeless man arrested for assaulting two Lancaster City Police officers

LANCASTER, Pa.– Two Lancaster City Police officers are recovering from injuries they received during an altercation with a man they were attempting to place under arrest.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, at Farnum Park on Strawberry Street. Police say Officers Codi Herr and Michael Deitz encountered an Hispanic man, who was sleeping, with a make-shift campsite around him. The officers woke the man, who was later identified as 25-year old Brian Sanchez-Padilla. They advised him that he was in violation of a Lancaster City ordinance and advised that he clean up his campsite.

Investigators say while Officer Deitz was issuing a summary citation to Sanchez-Padilla, be became belligerent and began to use obscenities in front of families and children who were also in the park. Sanchez-Padilla then crumbled the citation, threw it on the ground and grew more upset, police said.

A press release from the police department says the officers then informed Sanchez-Padilla that he was going to be arrested for Disorderly Conduct. They then attempted to take him into custody. Sanchez-Padilla refused to be handcuffed, pulled away, and then punched Officer Deitz in the head. Police say both officers struggled to take Sanchez-Padilla into custody and at one point he positioned himself over Officer Herr, who was on the ground, and banged her head into the concrete several times, causing contusions to the back of her head.

They also say the suspect grabbed a pen off the ground and stabbed Officer Deitz several times in the thigh. Officer Deitz also sustained cuts and bruises to his face. Several additional officers then arrived at the scene and used physical force to subdue Sanchez-Padilla, at which point he was handcuffed.

Officers Herr and Deitz were taken to Lancaster General Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released. Sanchez-Padilla was also transported to the hospital, checked for injuries and was then taken to the Lancaster City Police station.

Sanchez-Padilla is facing two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Lancaster City ordinance for Park Closing/Camping.

Investigators learned that several witnesses observed the incident and may have recorded parts of it on their phones. Police are asking those witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Sanchez-Padilla is innocent until proven guilty.