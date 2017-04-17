Intruder assaults resident with sledge hammer in East Pennsboro

EAST PENNSBORO TWP., Cumberland County, Pa. — Police in East Pennsboro Twp. are looking for the man they say broke into a home and assaulted another man with a small sledge hammer. It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 15th. The victim told police he heard noises downstairs and went to investigate. He was struck in the side of the head with a small sledge hammer and knocked to the ground. The victim was punched and struck several times while attempting to crawl away and was then placed into a choke hold. The victim was released as he was about to lose consciousness. The victim was able to flee to a neighbor’s home and get help.

The victim sustained serious injuries. The attacker is identified as Ryan Michael Cassatt, 30. Last known address is the 500 block of East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg. Police have a warrant for his arrest and is seeking any information on the location of Ryan Cassatt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.