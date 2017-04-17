× Lancaster man had cart loaded with merchandise from Wal-Mart

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster City man is charged in a retail theft at Wal-Mart 2034 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township. Township police responded on Thursday, April 13 after receiving call from store employees

The suspect, 69 year old Thomas Delano Bell, was seen exiting the store with a cartload of merchandise and placing the items into a vehicle. Bell then reentered the store, loaded more items into a cart and attempted to exit without paying for the items. Over $200.00 worth of merchandise was recovered.

After Bell was arrested he was given a summons and released.