× Lititz man dies in hospital after succumbing to injuries from car crash

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is dead after succumbing to his injuries sustained in an accident.

Edward Falk, 58, died on Friday, April 14 as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash on April 10.

On Monday, April 10 at 2:55 p.m., police responded to a roll over vehicle crash in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road. Falk had lost control of a green Chevrolet Tracker and struck an embankment and a utility pole guide wire. Falk was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, before succumbing to his injuries four days later.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Albaugh at 717-738-9200 X 263.