Man charged with rape of a child

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police arrested 37 year old Lathan Overton last week for alleged multiple sexual assaults involving a minor.

Overton was taken into custody on Thursday, April 13 without incident. Charges include, Rape, Statutory Sexual Assault, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Following arraignment, he was sent to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $1,000,000.00 bail.