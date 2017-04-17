× Pennsylvania man accused of shooting teen arrested in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORDIA– Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man that is accused of attempting to kill a 13-year old boy.

Matthew Hale, 19, of Hereford, Pa., was arrested on drug charges around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Melbourne, Florida.

He is currently in Brevard County Jail in lieu of $3,000 bail.

On Friday, April 14, police responded to a home on the first block of Stauffer Road in Washington Township around 7:00 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Investigators say the victim and two of his friends were in his bedroom, when they saw a small black hatchback pull into the driveway. Hale then approached an open window and punched in the screen, while yelling obscenities. Two two friends ran from the room, but the victim stayed behind. As the friends ran out of the room, they heard loud bangs and gunshots followed by the victim screaming.

Hale was then seen getting back into the car, which was being driven by a female. She turned right out of the driveway and was headed toward Route 100.

The teenage victim was shot several times and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital; he is listed in critical condition.

Now, Hale will face charges.