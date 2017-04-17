× Poll: Has the implementation of the Medical Marijuana program in Pennsylvania taken too long?

Today, Gov. Tom Wolf is hosting a press conference to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the signing of Medical Marijuana legislation in Pennsylvania.

The Governor is set to honor the families and advocates of those who helped support and pass the legislation in 2016.

Since the signing last year, the Department of Health has completed temporary regulations for growers/processors, dispensaries and laboratories, as well as releasing Phase 1 permit applications for each.

The Department of Health also completed the Safe Harbor temporary guidelines and Safe Harbor letter application process, along with approving 226 applications.

While the government is taking all the steps necessary towards the program being fully implemented in 2018, there are still some obstacles and time before the program is up and running.

Of course, there are those opposed to Medical Marijuana being legalized in Pennsylvania, and some legal hurdles that must be cleared as well.

