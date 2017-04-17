× Two Treasure Hunt Jackpot tickets split $370,000 prize, one ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Two winning Treasure Hunt tickets split a record jackpot of more than $370,000 from the Monday, April 17, drawing. They were sold in Northampton and York counties.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 06-07-12-18-26, to win individual prizes of $185,292, less applicable withholding. The tickets were sold by:

Giant Food Store, 301 Town Center Blvd., Easton, Northampton County; and

Royal Farms, 933 Broad St., Delta, York County.

Each retailer earns a $500 selling bonus.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 92,800 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes of varying amounts in Monday’s drawing.

The game’s previous record jackpot was a $266,300 prize that was split by two tickets sold in Bucks and Chester counties for the June 17, 2016, drawing.

Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn during the day, seven days a week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.

How to play Treasure Hunt: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 30. Players may select their own numbers, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Treasure Hunt drawings are held seven days a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-142,506; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-5.45.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

