Warrant issued for Mechanicsburrg man who attacked victim with small sledge hammer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – East Pennsboro Police have an arrest warrant for a Mechanicsburg man in a weekend burglary and assault. On Saturday April 15th, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police were called to the 1500 Block of 3rd Street, West Fairview to meet with an assault victim.

The victim told police that he heard noises downstairs and went to investigated. The victim then said that he was struck in the side of the head by an intruder with a small sledge hammer and was knocked to the ground. The victim was punched and struck several times while attempting to crawl away. He was then placed into a choke hold. The victim was released as he was about to lose consciousness. The victim said he was able to run to a neighbors residence, who called police. The victim sustained serious injuries during the ordeal.

The attacker is identified as Ryan Michael Cassatt, 30. His last known address was is in the 500 block of East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg

Police have a warrant for Cassatt’s arrest charging him with Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Simple Assault, and Harassment. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cassatt is asked to contact police.