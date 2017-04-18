× 1 killed after Blackhawk crashes at Maryland golf course

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed on a golf course in Leonardtown, Maryland, during a routine training exercise Monday, killing one crew member and injuring two others, according to the US Army Military District of Washington.

Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief, died at the scene, the Army announced Tuesday.

The aircraft carrying three crew members that crashed at Breton Bay Golf Course was from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas, a pilot, and Capt. Terikazu Onoda were injured in the incident, according to the US Army. Both are listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community,” said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the US Army Military District of Washington, in a statement to CNN.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”

The helicopter came down in a small patch of trees in between two golf holes, according to Kevin Bowen, who works in the club’s pro shop.

One witness, Garrett Bowles, told CNN he thinks the helicopter hit some trees as it went down. One other helicopter was at the scene when it crashed, Bowles told CNN.

Another witness, Bianca Melton, told CNN the helicopter looked like it stalled out before crashing.

The UH-60 Blackhawk is an Army utility helicopter used in air assault, air cavalry and aero-medical evacuation units.