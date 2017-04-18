× Don’t fall for the Nintendo Switch emulator, it’s a scam

The Nintendo Switch has become pretty popular and they can even be hard to find. If you can’t get the system you may think an emulator is the next best thing. However, it’s not. “Online ads for emulators, sometimes with Nintendo branding, say they can run Switch’s games on your desktop. But there is no legit Nintendo Switch emulator. It’s a scam,” says the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

The FTC says when you try to download the Nintendo Switch emulator, you can install unwanted applications on your computer. The applications may give you misleading information about computer problems when there aren’t any problems. They then could ask you for money to fix the problems.

Other times, when you go to an emulator site, you get a link to a survey that you must complete to get a code to unlock the emulator. The FTC says the emulator does not exist and warns people to not give out personal information or sign up for anything requiring a credit card.

What can you do to avoid this scam?

Don’t download anything that says it’s a Nintendo Switch emulator.

Don’t complete a survey to get an “unlock code.” That’s a red flag for a scam.

Keep your security software current. Set it to update automatically. Installing unknown programs can lead to malware.

And if you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to the FTC.