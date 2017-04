× Overturned tractor trailer closes off-ramp to Route 222 NB from Route 30

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An accident has the ramp to Route 222 Northbound from Route 30 closed this morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m.

The off-ramp to Route 222 Northbound is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer as crews are working to clear the roadway.