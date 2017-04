× Blaze tears through four townhomes in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a three alarm fire tore through four townhomes early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Windam Way shortly after midnight.

The four town homes in the blazed are believed to have at least $1.5 million worth of damage, and two cats died in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the blaze.

The incident is under investigation.