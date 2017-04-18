× Car vandalism spree in East Lampeter Twp

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to twelve reports of vandalism to vehicles which occurred over night on April 13th. The incidents occurred throughout East Lampeter Township with most occurring in the Greenland Village and Foal Court areas. Damage included numerous broken/shattered windows and dents to the vehicles. Any one with information is requested to submit a tip or contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at phone 717-291-4676.