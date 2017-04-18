× Clouds and spotty showers keep temps cooler

SHOWER CHANCES INCREASE

It’s a beautiful late afternoon and the evening remains quiet with mild temperatures in the 60s. Fire up the grill and enjoy a nice dinner on the deck this evening. Temperatures are mild this evening in the 60s before falling to the 40s by morning. Skies start to cloud up overnight, as an easterly flow sets up. A few spotty showers may develop late in the day towards evening in our northwest counties but most of the area should be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Readings are much cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Expect milder conditions Thursday and Friday, however, rain threat increases, so you’ll need to keep the umbrella handy. A few thunderstorms are not out of the question on Thursday. Showers exit during the late morning hours Friday, leaving the rest of the day quite nice and dry.

50/50 WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday starts out dry with bright skies. Clouds limited sunshine, as they thicken through the day, keeping temperatures cooler in the lower 60s. A late shower can’t be ruled out but rain risk increases overnight into Sunday. There is the potential for a good soaker for Sunday. With clouds and rain, readings don’t budge from the 50s.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week with a few leftover showers Monday. The rest of the day the area dries out with increasing sunshine through afternoon. Highs are near seasonable averages in the lower 60s. Sunshine and dry weather continues Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

