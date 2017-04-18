× Coroner identifies victim in Jackson Township crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal, single-car crash on Monday evening.

John Carlos Romero, 21, of Spring Grove, died instantly at the scene of the crash.

On Monday, April 17 around 6:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to a single-car crash in the area of the intersection of Sprenkle Road and Route 116.

Reportedly, Romero had been the sole occupant of a minivan that was traveling west on Route 116 behind another vehicle. After the vehicle in front of Romero turned off, his vehicle swerved for a short distance before he lost control of the van.

The vehicle traveled up a small embankment, hit a building near the road, and rolled twice while partially ejecting Romero, who was pinned under the roof of the rolled minivan.