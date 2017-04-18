Cybersecurity experts in Central Pa. weigh in on Facebook homicide video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Videos of murder, rape and torture have been posted to social media within the past few months.

Most recently, 37-year-old Steve Stephens posted a video on Facebook of him killing Robert Godwin in Cleveland, Ohio, for thousands of people to see.

Dr. James Norrie, the dean for York College's Graham School of Business, said, "The ability for anybody to broadcast anything at anytime, you're bound to assume that at some point this is going to catch up. And the people who are so desperate for that attention, that negative attention, that comes with being a deviant criminal, you know that they're going to do it too."

Norrie thinks people tuning into these violent crimes may also have prompted a person like Stephens to carry out a crime online.

"This is somebody who wants to be noticed. This is somebody who thinks they probably are going to either get involved in a manhunt or they're going to get involved in a murder-suicide. They don't expect to live long because they are so brazen," Norrie said.

Andrew Hacker, a cybersecurity expert at Harrisburg University, said the audience for that kind of video can grow exponentially in just seconds.

"The spread of that video happened so fast. You know it was almost too fast for that platform to be able to find that video and remove it," Hacker said.

He said Facebook does have some technology in place to look for videos like this one.

"We definitely need to take a more active role in trying to kind of predict where these technologies are moving, how fast they're growing," Hacker said.

Norrie adds when people watch these horrific videos, they feel detached.

"What makes it OK to watch that online, but if you were passing on the street you would report it or call 911?" he asked.

Experts said sometimes people don't report those videos on social media to the police for minutes and sometimes hours.