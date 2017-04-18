× Dog wardens canvassing Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, PA (April 18, 2017) – Dauphin County Treasurer Janis Creason today reminded all dog owners that state dog wardens will canvass the county during the week of June 5 to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.

Pennsylvania law requires that all dogs three months or older be licensed by January 1 of each year. Failure to license a dog is a summary offense and could result in a maximum fine of $300 for each unlicensed dog.

“Licensing helps protect man’s best friend,” said Creason. “If your dog gets lost, a current license is the fastest way for it to be reunited with you.”

An annual license is $8.50 and a lifetime license is $51.50. If the animal is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50 and lifetime is $31.50. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats (three months of age and older) must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

Licensing fees support the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Dog Law Enforcement Office, which ensures the welfare of breeding dogs and puppies in commercial breeding kennels, regulates dogs classified as dangerous, and oversees annual licensure and rabies vaccinations for dogs.

License applications may be downloaded at http://www.DauphinCounty.org (keyword: dog) or purchased online at http://www.padoglicense.com. Licenses can also be purchased at one of the many agents located throughout Dauphin County:

• Dauphin – Hornung’s True Value (Dauphin), 1000 Peter’s Mtn. Road; 921-3551

• Elizabethville – Kratzers Hardware , 416 W. Main Street.; 362-8326

• Halifax -Hornung’s True Val. (Halifax), 3811 Peter’s Mtn. Road; 896-2272

• Harrisburg – Dauphin County Treasurer’s Office, Room 105, Courthouse, 101 Market St.

• Harrisburg – Agway/Hanoverdale Country Store, 486 Hershey Road; 566-2569

• Harrisburg – Hornung’s True Value (Paxtang), 509 S. 29th Street; 558-9935

• Harrisburg – Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Rd.; 564-3320

• Harrisburg – Cavanaugh’s Collars & Friends, 3997 Sunnycrest Drive

• Hershey – Derry Twp., 600 Clear Water Road; 533-2057

• Hummelstown – Hershey Pet Food Co., 245 West Main Street; 566-2894

• Linglestown – Hornung’s Ace Hardware, 6005 Bluebird Avenue; 545-1222

• Middletown – Lower Swatara Township, 1499 Spring Garden Drive; 939-9377

• Millersburg – Lehman’s Hardware, 246 Market Street; 692-4731

• Williamstown – Williamstown Borough, 200 S. West Street; 647-4848

Applications may also be mailed, along with payment, to the Dauphin County Treasurer at 101 Market St., Room 105, Harrisburg, PA, 17101. Residents who have questions about dog licensing in Dauphin County can call 717-780-6550.

For more information about dog licensing, visit http://www.licenseyourdogPA.com or call 717-787-3062.