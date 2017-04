× Driver cited after hitting pedestrian in Lititz

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A driver was cited for failure to yield after striking a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk in Lititz on Monday night.

It happened along North Broad Street at the entrance Lititz Springs Park shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police say Linford Moyer, 63, of Lancaster, struck a juvenile girl as she was crossing the intersection within the crosswalk.

The unidentified girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.