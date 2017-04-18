Fairview Township motel robbed at gunpoint

YORK COUNTY Pa. – Fairview Township Police responded at about 5:02 a.m. Tuesday morning to the Motel 6 at 200 Commerce Drive for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

A lone male walked into the lobby of the Motel 6, displayed a gun and demanded money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect. He is reported to be a shorter black male with a white t-shirt, bright green shorts, a black hat and something white covering his face.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Fairview Township Police Department at (717) 901-5267.