LOWER PAXTON TWP., Pa. - Lower Paxton Township Police say four townhouses and at least six cars are destroyed after a fire Monday night. Police say the fire started around 11:40pm in the 100 block of Wyndham Way in Lower Paxton Township. When they arrived on scene they say two garages were engulfed in flames and the fire quickly spread. The total damage is estimated at $1,000,000. Everyone was able to get out of the houses safely. Two cats died. Police are still investigating the cause.
Fire causes over one million in damage in Lower Paxton Township
