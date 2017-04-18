× Lackawanna County woman pleads guilty to theft of postal funds

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa.– A former Dallas Post Office employee plead guilty to the theft of postal funds.

Carol Sosik, 55, of Shavertown, Pa., admitted to embezzling approximately $4,600 from the Dallas Post Office between June 2014 and May 2016. During her period of employment, Sosik was a distribution window clerk, with the responsibility for sales of postage stamps.

Sosik will appear for sentencing in Scranton at a later date.

The maximum penalty under federal law is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised released following imprisonment and a fine.