× Lancaster Police looking for rightful jewelry owners

LANCASTER, Pa. — As part of an on-going investigation, Property Crimes Detectives are hoping that the owners of two pieces of jewelry will recognize the following items:

Women’s diamond ring (describe inscription engraved inside)

Pendant from necklace (describe necklace and other specifics related to mounting)

If you are the owner of either of these pieces, or if you know the owner, please contact Detective Dave Weiser at 717-735-3362 or Detective Jason Drouillard 717-735-3476.

Source: Lancaster City Police