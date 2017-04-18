× Lebanon man accused of assaulting woman, leaving 3 children home alone

LEBANON, Pa.–A man was arrested last week for assaulting a woman after she accused him of leaving three young children home alone in Lebanon city.

William Hernandez, 36, of Lebanon, is charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and strangulation.

The incident happened on April 14 at an apartment along the first block of North 7th Street in Lebanon city.

Hernandez is accused of leaving three children, ranging in ages from 9 months to 8 years, home alone for an extended period of time, according to police reports. A woman arrived at the apartment to find the children were left unattended. When Hernandez returned an argument between the pair broke out and turned physical, police said.

Hernandez is accused of choking the woman and throwing her to the floor.

He was arrested and has since posted $7,500 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.