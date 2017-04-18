× Little Caesars Arena to host 2020 NCAA Frozen Four, 2021 March Madness

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit and Little Caesars Arena will be the host of the 2020 Men’s NCAA Frozen Four hockey championships, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

Michigan State and the Detroit Sports Commissions will be the hosts for the championships on April 9-11, 2020.

It was originally reported that Detroit would host the 2019 Frozen Four but that is going to Buffalo.

The new arena is also hosting first and second round games for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2021 on March 18 and 20. University of Detroit Mercy will be the hosts for those games.

It will also host first and second round NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games from March 16 and 18, 2018.

This will be the first time since 2010 that Detroit has hosted the Frozen Four. That year it was held at Ford Field where Boston College won the championship.

In 2022, the arena will host the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Wrestling Championships, this time hosted by the Detroit Sports Commission and University of Michigan.