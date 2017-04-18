Police: Clothes of suspicious death victim may be key to his identity

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Fairview Township Police seek help from the public in identifying a man whose body was pulled from the Susquehanna River over the weekend.

An autopsy was performed on the victim on Monday, April 17, to determine the cause and manner of death. The autopsy did reveal that the victim had a silver cap on one of his upper molars.

Police released photos of the clothing the man was wearing in hope someone will recognize them. It is believed that the man’s body had been in the river for a period of time from when the water levels were significantly higher and had therefore come from further up river than where he was ultimately discovered