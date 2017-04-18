Police officer suffers minor injury in Swatara Township fire

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A police officer suffered a minor injury while responding to a fire on Monday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on April 17, police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Rutherford Street for an active structure fire.

Police evacuated residents in surrounding homes while awaiting assistance from the fire department.

Within minutes, the fire spread across Pear Street and two more garage structures became engulfed in flames in the rear of the 3500 block of Brisban Street.

A police officer was treated for a minor injury and was released from a local hospital.

Detectives are continuing to work to discover the source of the fire.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip at SwataraPolice.org.