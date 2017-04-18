Police seek to ID suspects in vending machines thefts

Investigators released several surveillance photos from the business depict two men during one of the thefts. Also seen in the photos, a vehicle believed to be a newer model Nissan.

The men may have been involved in other thefts in the Metro York area.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647, through 911, or use the crime tip reporting portion of this website.