Restaurants, business offer Tax Day 2017 deals

Today (April 18) is Tax Day!

Individual income tax returns are due to the federal government.

Several restaurants and businesses are offering Tax Day sales, discounts and freebies.

Offers.com has compiled this list of the best Tax Day deals. Enjoy!:

Food and Drink Offers

Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.

Bob Evans – Score 30% off dine-in or takeout.

Bonefish Grill – Munch on $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations.

Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.

Bruegger’s – Take home a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.

Chuck E Cheese – Purchase any large pizza to get one free large cheese pizza.

Cinnabon – Indulge in two free Classic Bites on April 18.

Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.

Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree.

McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include: Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25. Free small French fries. Hamburger for $0.59.

Noodles & Company – Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more.

Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.

Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.

Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.

Schlotzsky’s – Enjoy a free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips.

Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.

Tony Roma’s – If you are a member of the Tony Roma Email Club, look for a coupon for a free dessert in your inbox.

Retail Offers

Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.

Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.

French Toast – You can get 40% off any order.

Lord & Taylor – You can take an extra 30% off any order.

Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.

Travel & Service Offers

JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.

National Parks – Get free entrance to any U.S. National Park the weekends of April 15 – April 16 and April 22 – April 23.

Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.

Planet Fitness – Unwind with a free hydromassage.