Restaurants, business offer Tax Day 2017 deals

Today (April 18) is Tax Day!

Individual income tax returns are due to the federal government.

Several restaurants and businesses are offering Tax Day sales, discounts and freebies.

Offers.com has compiled this list of the best Tax Day deals. Enjoy!:

Food and Drink Offers

  • Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.
  • Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.
  • Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.
  • McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:
    • Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.
    • Free small French fries.
    • Hamburger for $0.59.
  • Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.

