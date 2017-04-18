Shredding your financial documents is the safest way to protect your information

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Nowadays, getting information is as easy as the click of a button.
It's important to dispose of financial documents and records in the safest way as possible.
People can safely dispose of personal financial documents and other sensitive records at an Operation: Stop Scams shredding event offered by the AARP Fraud Watch Network on Saturday, April 22 at Continental Paper Grading in York.
The free event will be held from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at Continental Paper Grading, located at 3550 Concord Road in York. Consumers are also invited bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the York County Food Bank.
- Old documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PIN numbers.
- Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.
- Credit Cards: Preapproved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.
- Medical: unneeded medical bills.
- Investments: Investment account statements.
- Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.
Mary Bach from AARP is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information on the free shredding event.