Shredding your financial documents is the safest way to protect your information

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Nowadays, getting information is as easy as the click of a button.

It's important to dispose of financial documents and records in the safest way as possible.

People can safely dispose of personal financial documents and other sensitive records at an Operation: Stop Scams shredding event offered by the AARP Fraud Watch Network on Saturday, April 22 at Continental Paper Grading in York.

The free event will be held from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at Continental Paper Grading, located at 3550 Concord Road in York. Consumers are also invited bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the York County Food Bank.

Safely shredding sensitive documents can help consumers prevent identity theft. National research shows someone’s identity is stolen every two seconds, and in Pennsylvania 14,030 identity theft complaints were filed in 2016 with the Federal Trade Commission.

To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding the following materials:

Old documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PIN numbers.

Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Credit Cards: Preapproved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: unneeded medical bills.

Investments: Investment account statements.

Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

Mary Bach from AARP is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information on the free shredding event.