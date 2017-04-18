× Stabbing in Swatara Twp hotel

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a stabbing at the Howard Johnson’s located at 473 Eisenhower Boulevard. It happened before 11 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a stabbing victim, described only as an adult. Officers provided basic first aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. The suspect was still on the scene and was quickly taken into custody. Names of both individuals are not being released at this time as it is an active investigation. There is no danger to the public as this appears to have been an isolated incident.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip at SwataraPolice.org.