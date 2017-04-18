× State Police: Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens kills himself after pursuit in Erie

ERIE, ERIE COUNTY, Pa.–The nationwide manhunt for Steve Stephens, the suspect who posted a video of a brutal killing on Facebook, is over. Stephens shot himself Tuesday in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County,” Pennsylvania State Police tweeted. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

Stephens had been wanted for shooting Robert Godwin in Cleveland, Ohio and posting the murder on Facebook on Sunday.

