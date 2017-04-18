Sunny and a bit mild Tuesday before plenty more shower chances return

BRIEF DRYING, THEN SHOWERS: Brief drying and even sunshine works into the region for Tuesday. Skies continue to clear this morning, leading to plenty of sunshine through daybreak. Readings are a bit chillier, with temperatures in the middle for to lower 50s with a light wind. Then sunshine continues through the afternoon. It’s pleas ant, and a bit mild, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A few spots could touch 70s degrees. Winds are light to calm. The clouds gradually return through the night ahead of our next weather system. A few light sprinkles are possible around daybreak Wednesday. The chance for a few more showers continues through the day. Readings are cooler, near 60 degrees.

MILD WITH MORE SHOWERS: Conditions turn milder for the end of the week, but shower chances remain in the mix. Thursday brings the chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Best chance for rain is during the afternoon, but cannot be ruled out any other time of day. Highs are in the lower to middle 70s. Friday starts with a few lingering morning showers. Then, there’s some sunshine breaking through during the afternoon. Highs are near 70 degrees.

DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday should bring a brief break from the showers, but an isolated shower cannot be entirely ruled out at this time. There’s partly sunny skies, but the clouds thicken later during the day. Highs are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday brings the potential for a decent soaking. Temperatures are cooler due to the rain and clouds, with readings in the 50s. After a few possible morning showers lingering into Monday, skies begin to dry and clear. Highs reach the lower 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!