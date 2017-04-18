× York man dies after punch in the head on city playground

YORK, Pa. – At about 7:39 p.m. Monday night, York City Police responded to the area of Girard Park for a shooting. Upon arrival, it was determined that a shooting did not occur but officers did find Oscar Cherry III, 25, York, at the basketball court, unconscious and bleeding from the head.

Officers administered CPR and Cherry was revived in the ambulance, then transported to York Hospital. Today Cherry, was pronounced clinically deceased.

Detectives discovered that Cherry was engaged in a verbal argument with juveniles, then Kwamiere Durham, 18, of York, was called over by the juveniles and Durham struck Cherry at least once to the head area. This strike caused Cherry to fall to the ground.

Durham is in custody, and has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

