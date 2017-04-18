YWCA gym in York getting a makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The YWCA of York is getting a makeover.

Officials from the non-profit, the city of York, and Royal Square Development met Tuesday to discuss plans for a gym revitalization project. The Voni B. Grimes gym in the YWCA was named in honor of a community leader, and was once a point of pride for people in York City. Officials hope to return the gym to its original state, as a health and wellness recreation center that offers free programs to those living in the York area.

President and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, Kevin Schreiber, was on hand for the announcement of the project. He commented on how much activity takes place in the gym each week.

"Kids playing pick-up games, open gym nights, this [gym] has served the community so well," he said. "It's named for such a patriarch in York, that's only right and fitting that we invest in this building, so it can continue to serve for decades to come."

There's no word on when the project will be completed. It will be paid for through a Pennsylvania tax credit program and contributions from several area organizations.