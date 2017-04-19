× A few showers and thunderstorms may threaten so keep the umbrella handy

MILD WITH SHOWER CHANCES

A few showers are possible this evening but chances increase overnight. Lows are milder in the 50s. After a few morning showers, we get a period of sunshine, which warms

temperatures to the middle and upper 70s, then showers and, a few thunderstorms threaten late in the day towards evening. Wet weather may linger into the morning rush hour Friday. It’s a warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Skies gradually clear through the afternoon and temperatures warm quickly to the middle and upper 70s once again.

GET OUTDOOR CHORES DONE SATURDAY

We start the weekend dry. Clouds mix with sunshine for much of the day before thickening up. A few late evening showers are possible. Rain risk increases overnight into Sunday as our next system slides in from the southwest. Highs Saturday manage the lower 60s but by Sunday, temperatures do not budge out of the 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Showers should be gone by Monday morning leaving the day with brighter skies. Highs are seasonable in the lower 60s. More sunshine, less cloud cover helps warm temperatures a few more degrees into the middle 60s. It’s another dry day mid-week and temperatures warm back into the 70s Wednesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist