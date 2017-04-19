× Colder today with a few showers possible

COLDER WEATHER: We’ve spent most of the month warmer than average, but today, we get colder than average. Look for highs only in the low 60s. Tomorrow, the warmer weather returns. We climb to the mid 70s, and we keep those 70s on Friday. Then, it gets colder again for the weekend. Expect Mid 60s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.

TRACKING RAIN: Today, we’ll get a few showers from those clouds. With that said, most places stay dry, so I wouldn’t bring an umbrella. We’ll see a few more showers tonight in a few more places. Tomorrow, bring the umbrella because in the afternoon we’ll have spotty showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone gets one of those showers or thunderstorms, but a lot more places will see rain than today.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Dry weather returns on Friday, and the skies will quickly turn sunny in the morning. The afternoon will look great! We’ll start out Earth Day sunny, but then clouds start filling the sky in the afternoon. On Sunday, we have a rainy and chilly day on our hands. If you have outdoor plans, expect them to be washed out.

NEXT WEEK: Sunny skies come back on Monday, and they stay through the middle of next week. We’ll get back to the 60s on Monday and back to the 70s next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson