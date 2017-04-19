× Convicted heroin dealer convicted again on illegal gun possession charges

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A heroin dealer was convicted this week for illegal possession of two guns found during a June 2016 investigation.

David Mausell was convicted of two felony counts of persons not to possess firearms.

This is Mausell’s second conviction of 2017, as he was previously convicted on felony drug-dealing counts in connection with the seizure of a half of a kilogram of heroin.

Among the evidence presented in court was a Facebook post Lausell made depicting himself with keys to the car and a caption, “I got to watch my back, I’m not just anybody.”

Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick argued Lausell had the guns to protect his heroin operation; detectives seized an estimated $174,000 in heroin.

Mausell has a third set of charges remaining, regarding felony counts of possessing firearms without a license.

He will be sentenced after that case is resolved.