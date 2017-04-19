× Furry Friends with Jeezy Peasy, the cat

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Jeezy Peasy the cat from the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

Jeezy arrived at the shelter at the end of last May from a family that was no longer able to care for her.

Jeezy is friendly, and loves everyone she meets, including other cats and dogs. Jeezy loves to rub against your legs and purrs for you to pet her.

Jeezy is still very playful as she is just under four years old.

For more on Jeezy, you can check out the Humane Society’s website here.