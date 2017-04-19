× Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide in Swatara Twp. hotel stabbing

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Harrisburg man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man at a hotel in Dauphin County.

Shaquan D. Thompson, 22, is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He was arrested at the scene and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $350,000 bail.

Officers responded to the Howard Johnson’s located at 473 Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township for a reported stabbing around 10:53 a.m. Tuesday.

An unidentified man was found at the scene with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.