Harrisburg woman charged in July 2016 drug overdose death

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A Harrisburg woman is facing felony charges in connection to a July 2016 heroin overdose death.

Nicole Murray, 34, is charged with third degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death and other drug charges. Murray was arrested April 14 and taken to Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Evergreen Street on July 5 for a reported heroin overdose. Harrisburg Police found the victim, 42-year-old Christine Schechterly, lying unconscious on the floor. Attempts to revive Schechterly were unsuccessful and an autopsy showed her death was caused by multiple drug toxicity. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Witnesses told police that Schechterly never used heroin before and that she only used heroin at Murray’s urging, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. Witnesses also told investigators that Murray herself overdosed only a few weeks earlier before Schechterly’s death.

In that incident, Harrisburg police discovered Murray unresponsive at the same location with a syringe sticking out of her left hand. A Harrisburg officer saved her life by using Narcan and she regained consciousness. Prosecutors say after being informed that she had overdosed, Murray replied “again?”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.